Santa’s Camp Christmas this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Katherine Beaton and Samantha McInnis from Topsail Hill Preserve State Park joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about their upcoming holiday auction and fundraising event.

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park is hosting Santa’s Camp Christmas in the park on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18. The festivities will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be food, games, music, and a silent auction. To learn more, watch the interview attached to this story.

