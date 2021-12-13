Advertisement

Search for escaped Sunland resident continues, warrants issued

This photo of Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was provided by the Marianna Police Department. They...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search continues for a man who escaped from a mental health facility last week.

Marianna Police say they now have a warrant for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera for escaping from a court-ordered program. Ortiz-Rivera escaped from Sunland Friday morning. Police say Ortiz-Rivera was committed to Sunland for charges of aggravated battery without a firearm and first-degree murder in Broward County.

Ortiz-Rivera is described as a Hispanic man with a beard, about 5′09″ tall, and weighing about 222 pounds.

Friday, when Ortiz-Rivera escaped, local schools were put on soft lockdowns while K9 units searched the area. Authorities were unable to find him in the area.

Police say his whereabouts are unknown at this time. Police say do not approach him, he could be dangerous. If you see Ortiz-Rivera, contact your local law enforcement immediately.

Broward County authorities have also obtained an arrest warrant for Ortiz-Rivera on the original murder charge that he was placed in Sunland on.

