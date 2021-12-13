Transmitter Road intersection to close for part of this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Line Railroad company will perform maintenance work on the railroad at the intersection of Transmitter Rd and U.S. 231 this week.

According to Bay County Officials the intersection will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, December 14 through Thursday, December 16. A detour via East Ave has been established and all motorists should follow detour signs.

Intersection at Transmitter Rd and U.S. 231 will be closed this week as maintenance is performed on the railroad. Motorists should follow detour directions. (Bay County Board of Conuty Commissioners)

