Transmitter Road intersection to close for part of this week
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Line Railroad company will perform maintenance work on the railroad at the intersection of Transmitter Rd and U.S. 231 this week.
According to Bay County Officials the intersection will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, December 14 through Thursday, December 16. A detour via East Ave has been established and all motorists should follow detour signs.
