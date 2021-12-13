Vehicle located after hit and run in Jackson County

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers said they believe they have located a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run earlier this year.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a man was pronounced dead on October 8 at Southeastern Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Law enforcement officials said he died what they suspect was a hit and run in Jackson County.

On December 13, law enforcement said they believe they found the suspected vehicle in Dothan. Troopers said they have yet to identify the driver.

Officials said they are working closely with Alabama authorities to transport the vehicle to Panama City and hold the driver accountable.

