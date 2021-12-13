Advertisement

Vehicle located after hit and run in Jackson County

Alabama authorities say they have located the suspected vehicle involved in hit-and-run.
Alabama authorities say they have located the suspected vehicle involved in hit-and-run.(CBS7 NEWS)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers said they believe they have located a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run earlier this year.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a man was pronounced dead on October 8 at Southeastern Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Law enforcement officials said he died what they suspect was a hit and run in Jackson County.

On December 13, law enforcement said they believe they found the suspected vehicle in Dothan. Troopers said they have yet to identify the driver.

Officials said they are working closely with Alabama authorities to transport the vehicle to Panama City and hold the driver accountable.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Bruce Johnson, 39, has been sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences after being found guilty...
Local man receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse
Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Walton...
Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims

Latest News

Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast
Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven mayor asks court to dismiss her case
The intersection at Transmitter Rd and U.S. 231 will be closed December 14-16 as maintenance is...
Transmitter Road intersection to close for part of this week