Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims

Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims(WBKO)
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has created a Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by tornados and the severe weather on December 11, 2021.

According to the Governor, all donations are tax-deductible.

To donate click here.

Kentucky Red Cross is also accepting donations. You must select SCKY South Central Kentucky for the donations to go to the local areas in Western Kentucky.

To donate click here.

