Advertisement

Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search

FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on the cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, pending additional information.(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information.

He says the woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday.

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach, where federal authorities were waiting to investigate.

Ship passenger Daniel Miranda said an announcement went out early Saturday that someone had gone overboard and areas of the ship were cordoned off.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Johnson, 39, has been sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences after being found guilty...
Local man receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse
Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Walton...
Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash
Marginal Risk
Potential For Strong Storms Saturday Evening
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
In storm’s aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss

Latest News

A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Carla Cope, mother of Clayton Cope, said she tried to call her son after the storm hit the...
Tornado death: Mother tried to call son at Amazon facility
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year.'
Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for government services
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing