Bay County residents help Kentuckians after deadly tornadoes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A historic storm has changed Kentucky forever. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said over the weekend the storm might be the deadliest in the state’s history.

Residents that live in the impact zones are now in need of help as they pick up the pieces of what is left of their homes and businesses.

This touches on the hearts of several Bay County residents, as they know what it is like to lose everything after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Julie Krawczynski, a local business owner, knows what Kentuckians are going through after losing both of her businesses in Michael.

Now she is trying to help those in need, with a gift drive ahead of the holidays.

“My husband and I were talking about it, we have a customer here who has had a family affected immediately and two uncles that are still missing,” Krawczynski said. “So we discussed it and discussed it and decided to do a toy and gift drive. We are even are taking gifts for adults. Our hearts are breaking for these people and we want to do what we can.”

You can drop off donation items at the Blue Top Waffle Shop from 6 a.m to 2 p.m. You can also take gifts to Julie’s School of Dance from 2:30 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted through Friday then will be taken to Kentucky Saturday.

All Things PCB Outreach is also hosting an Emergency Relief Drive. They will be packing up a U-Haul full of items to take to some of the hardest-hit areas in Kentucky, like Dawson Springs.

“If people want to drop stuff off at Dr. Norms, they can; and then the people who are driving the U-Haul are going to pick it up and take it up there,” Chris Jennings, president of All Things PCB Outreach, said.

You can find a full list of donation items on their Facebook page by clicking here.

It's the holidays and even though our plates are ridiculously full, stuff like this happens and I just can't leave... Posted by All Things PCB Outreach on Sunday, December 12, 2021

According to Salvation Army Officials, the best way for you to help those who are dealing with a time of crisis is to make a monetary donation.

“You are going to get the most bang out of monetary donations. For one thing, the cost to transport merchandise donations often exceeds the value itself,” Major Binnix with the Salvation Army said.

WJHG’s parent company, Gray Television, is teaming up with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those impacted by the deadly tornado outbreaks.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. You can also donate online for more information click here.

You can also make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross or the Team Kentucky Fund by clicking here.

