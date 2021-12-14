Advertisement

Blood donations needed

By Rachel Banks
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blood supply donations are the lowest they’ve been in over a decade and health officials are encouraging people to donate if they’re able to.

“These are needs that are based on surgical needs, trauma needs, but also medical patients who require blood at all times. It’s always good to continue to consider this especially in times of need when your part of the country is having recent events,” said Mario Pulido, Chief Medical Officer for Ascension Sacred Heart in the Midwest market.

With the busy holiday season and the recent deadly tornado crisis in Kentucky, the need is even higher.

Blood donors like Frank Agnew said not only are you helping those in need, but you never know when you may be the one in need.

“It’s such a good thing to do to help people that are in need of it because you might need it one day yourself.”

Health officials said the blood supply will always be needed, and it’s important that people make blood donation a habit and donate each time they’re eligible.

“It’s a good thing to do and more people should be doing it,” said Agnew.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Bruce Johnson, 39, has been sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences after being found guilty...
Local man receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse
Two Fort Myers residents were killed in a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Walton...
Fort Myers residents killed in Walton County crash
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims

Latest News

Nick Hejke is likely to become winningest wrestler in Bay County history soon
Mosley's Nick Hejke closing in on county record
Bay County residents helping Kentuckians after deadly tornadoes strike the bluegrass state.
Bay County residents help Kentuckians after deadly tornadoes
5 Tips to Keep Pets Safe Around Holiday Decor
5 tips to keep pets safe around holiday decor
Monday night, Panama City officials held an open house at Joe Moody Harris Park.
Locals weigh in on renovations for Joe Moody Harris Park