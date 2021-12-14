Blood donations needed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blood supply donations are the lowest they’ve been in over a decade and health officials are encouraging people to donate if they’re able to.

“These are needs that are based on surgical needs, trauma needs, but also medical patients who require blood at all times. It’s always good to continue to consider this especially in times of need when your part of the country is having recent events,” said Mario Pulido, Chief Medical Officer for Ascension Sacred Heart in the Midwest market.

With the busy holiday season and the recent deadly tornado crisis in Kentucky, the need is even higher.

Blood donors like Frank Agnew said not only are you helping those in need, but you never know when you may be the one in need.

“It’s such a good thing to do to help people that are in need of it because you might need it one day yourself.”

Health officials said the blood supply will always be needed, and it’s important that people make blood donation a habit and donate each time they’re eligible.

“It’s a good thing to do and more people should be doing it,” said Agnew.

