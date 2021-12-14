Holiday events to enjoy in Seaside

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seaside is in the holiday spirit and is featuring a number of fun events for visitors to enjoy.

The REP Theatre is a huge part of the Christmas cheer right in SeasideCentral Square.

They will be performing Every Christmas Story Ever Told from December 17th through the 23rd, right in front of the Post Office starting at 11 a.m.

This complimentary show is family-friendly and great for audiences of all ages.

You can also check out complimentary photos with Santa from December 17th through the 23rd, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. That will be in front of the Lyceum Gateway Christmas Tree in Central Square. You will receive a free hard and digital copy of the photo.

Seaside is a great area to stroll, enjoy entertainment, and get Christmas shopping done.

To get a sneak-peak of the REP Theatre’s performance, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.