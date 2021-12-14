Advertisement

Kids from Lynn Haven arrested

Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle School.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle School. Lynn Haven police say they responded to a disturbance that happened on the sidewalk of the school police say during the disturbance a handgun was displayed.

The three teens were later found inside of a business on Highway 77 and taken into custody. Lynn Haven police arrested two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old; officers say they were carrying two handguns that were stolen during recent burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the area and one residence. The Lynn Haven Police Department says the burglaries happened in the Northshore Area of Lynn Haven.

The teens are facing gun, burglary, and trespassing charges. They were turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Alabama authorities say they have located the suspected vehicle involved in hit-and-run.
Vehicle located after hit and run in Jackson County
This photo of Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was provided by the Marianna Police Department. They...
Search for escaped Sunland resident continues, warrants issued
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims
Ways to donate to Western Kentucky tornado victims

Latest News

Marlins get another shutout win Monday
Marlins stay unbeaten on the pitch
Bay District School officials said mental health issues and homelessness are at an all time high.
Homelessness and mental health issues at an all time high in Bay District Schools
Bill Husfelt is concerned about students' health.
BDS Mental Health
Nick Hejke is likely to become winningest wrestler in Bay County history soon
Mosley's Nick Hejke closing in on county record