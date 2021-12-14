Kids from Lynn Haven arrested

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle School. Lynn Haven police say they responded to a disturbance that happened on the sidewalk of the school police say during the disturbance a handgun was displayed.

The three teens were later found inside of a business on Highway 77 and taken into custody. Lynn Haven police arrested two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old; officers say they were carrying two handguns that were stolen during recent burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the area and one residence. The Lynn Haven Police Department says the burglaries happened in the Northshore Area of Lynn Haven.

The teens are facing gun, burglary, and trespassing charges. They were turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

