Local jury convicts man for attempted murder

On December 8th, Jimi McDonald was found guilty of multiple charges including attempted first-degree felony murder and child abuse.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On December 8th, Jimi McDonald was found guilty of multiple charges including attempted first-degree felony murder and child abuse.

In April 2019, Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said McDonald approached a woman and two kids, demanding the woman leave with him in his car. Officials said she and her kids then took off in their vehicle; however, we’re told McDonald followed them.

Court records show he fired at least eight shots into her home, hitting the house and one person inside. The defendant was later located by a K-9 tracking team hiding in nearby woods.

Mcdonald’s sentencing hearing is currently set for March 2022.

