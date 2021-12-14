Locals weigh in on renovations for Joe Moody Harris Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local park could soon be getting a new look. Monday night, Panama City officials held an open house at Joe Moody Harris Park.

The park, which serves many local families, has been in disrepair since Hurricane Michael. Just earlier this year, it was vandalized.

Now, the city is unveiling its plans to improve it.

“Well, the city has gone into an endeavor where we hired an engineering and architectural firm to come in and re-design Joe Moody Harris Park. We’re offering designs in disk golf, pickleball, playgrounds, observation decks in addition to athletic fields,” Sean DePalma, Panama City’s Quality of Life Director, said.

These plans were unveiled to the community on Monday night. Prior to the unveiling, several community members spoke to NewsChannel 7, about what new renovations they would like to see.

“I would like to see a heavy emphasis on the middle school kids age and below because we have a lot of smaller children in the community,” Tony Bostick, a local community activist, said.

“I hope this park can just bring the community together. People from all likes and all over can just feel the environment,” Chandler Strong, a local community mentor, said.

Bostick and Strong helped clean up the park after the vandalism earlier this year. And if the plans aren’t perfect, they want locals to speak out.

“Voice your opinions, voice your concerns, voice your ideas. and maybe the A&E firm, along with the city can work with us to bring to fruition that which we so desperately need in our community,” Bostick said.

The city is hoping that by listening to those opinions, it will create a park that will better serve the community.

“It’s really recovering a segment of the community as a gathering spot and a location to enjoy each other’s company and recreation in general,” DePalma said.

The plans still have to be approved before the new Joe Moody Harris Park, becomes a reality.

DePalma says after the community makes its suggestions, the plans will go before the Panama City Commission for approval.

