Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison after 2017 murder

A man is going to prison for life after fatally shooting someone in 2017.
A man is going to prison for life after fatally shooting someone in 2017.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is going to prison for life after fatally shooting someone in 2017.

Justin McDougald was found guilty of first-degree murder last week. In May 2017, Davonte Williams was shot approximately eight times in Fort Walton Beach. Before he died, he told law enforcement that two men were behind the incident. He identified one as McDougald’s co-defendant, Jaurice Williams.

Officials did not give any update on Williams’s verdict or sentencing.

During the original investigation, law enforcement found a video of McDougald with the gun. After making a traffic stop for McDougald’s vehicle, DeFuniak Springs Police officers found the murder weapon.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teenagers arrested in Lynn Haven
Alabama authorities say they have located the suspected vehicle involved in hit-and-run.
Vehicle located after hit and run in Jackson County
This photo of Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was provided by the Marianna Police Department. They...
Search for escaped Sunland resident continues, warrants issued

Latest News

A 14-0 record has Chipola at #2 in NJCAA poll
Greg Franklin talks about his team's 14-0 start
Weekly COVID cases have been steadily rising in the sunshine state over the past three weeks
Florida COVID cases tick up, but infection rates remain low
They will feature a week of performances in front of the Seaside Post Office.
Holiday events to enjoy in Seaside
Officials are beginning the design phases for the rooms now.
Panama City providing more safe rooms for employees
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the 53-year-old man from Navarre was involved in a traffic...
Navarre man killed in Monday night crash