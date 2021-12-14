Man sentenced to life in prison after 2017 murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is going to prison for life after fatally shooting someone in 2017.

Justin McDougald was found guilty of first-degree murder last week. In May 2017, Davonte Williams was shot approximately eight times in Fort Walton Beach. Before he died, he told law enforcement that two men were behind the incident. He identified one as McDougald’s co-defendant, Jaurice Williams.

Officials did not give any update on Williams’s verdict or sentencing.

During the original investigation, law enforcement found a video of McDougald with the gun. After making a traffic stop for McDougald’s vehicle, DeFuniak Springs Police officers found the murder weapon.

