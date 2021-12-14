Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

More fog is possible overnight tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head through the overnight hours tonight expect patchy fog to develop w/lows in the 50s. On Tuesday there will be more sun and highs will reach into the low 70s. The forecast this week will get gradually warmer with sunny and dry weather. Rain chances do increase by the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

