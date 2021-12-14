More walkability possibly coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lace up your tennis shoes because Panama City may soon become a little more walkable.

City officials have applied for grant funding to put an urban trail system in the heart of Panama City.

The multi-use trail system will be used for walking, biking, and much more.

For now, officials plan to have the trail run all the way from Gulf Coast State College to Downtown Panama City. In future phases, officials hope to extend into further areas like Millville and Glenwood.

“Right now, we have sidewalks and things that are in very limited spots in the city,” Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner, said. “We’re looking to create an entire system so that you can travel from one end of the city to the other end of the city by just walking.”

Officials will be completing the application process for the project this week and they say they expect it to take a couple of years to be completed.

