Mosley wrestler closing in on milestone

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Nick Hejke has been on the mat for most of his life. Now, in his senior season with the Mosley wrestling team, the Dolphin is looking to go out with a bang.

“I’m hoping for a really big season this year.” says Hejke. “I’m ranked second, so I’m really trying to show up this year. I got fifth (at State) last year, so I’m really trying to improve upon that. I think we are going to make great strides throughout the season. I think at the end of the season, we will really pull through and show what Mosley is all about.” Along with the hopes for a great senior season in general, Nick has another goal. The ‘fin is now on the cusp of breaking the record for most match wins in Bay County, currently sitting at 241, one behind the record of 242. For Nick it’s more than the numbers. “It’ll be like leaving a legacy behind in my final year of high school. It’s the last little bit. It’s my way of leaving a mark, showing people that for years to come that this is what Mosley wrestling was and what it can be, something to work for.” And work he has, but not without notice.

“He wrestled varsity as an eighth grader, seventh grader. He’s been doing this for years. His father is one of the assistant coaches. He just does a great job too, and just really pushes him. He’s got great leadership qualities, things like that, everything a coach wants in a kid, Nick’s got.” Arnold alum, Richie McClanahan currently holds the Bay County record. His coach? Jeff Skiipper. “That was several years ago, but it’s great. Nick’s a great kid. He’s working hard. He’s already had huge accomplishments. He’s a couple-time state placer. He’s qualified several times. He’s a great captain, a great leader and all those kinds of things for us.” This Dolphin isn’t so focused on the record, as much as pinning as many wins as he can. “It’s really like putting Bay County on the map. Really showing people that there is good athletics and good wrestling in the Panhandle and, especially, in Bay County.” Hoping to wrestle his way through his best season yet. Nick is hoping to wrestle in college and is currently entertaining a handful of scholarship offers.,

Unfortunately for Nick, this pursuit of the record is on hold, after he suffered a broken bone in his foot recently. It’s hoped he will be able to wrestle again when Mosley hosts a two day tournament in January.

