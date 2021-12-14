Advertisement

Navarre man killed in Monday night crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal crash in Okaloosa County Monday night has left one man dead.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the 53-year-old man from Navarre was involved in a traffic crash on Highway 98 near Skylark Road around 7PM.

When he got out of his vehicle to speak to the other driver involved in the crash, troopers said he was hit by a third vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said nobody in the other two vehicles was injured; however, charges are pending a traffic homicide investigation.

