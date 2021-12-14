Panama City providing more safe rooms for employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City learned many lessons after Hurricane Michael. One of those is that some city buildings can not withstand category 5 hurricane-force winds.

Now, the city wants to strengthen its buildings to keep employees safe, while providing help to citizens during disasters.

City officials have gone forward with requesting Hazard Mitigation Grants to help with creating Emergency Operation Safe Rooms.

These rooms will be found in fire departments around Panama City and in the maintenance and public works facilities.

“This is important for us to be able to have the manpower in place to be able to support the needs of our citizens during their greatest time of need,” Mark McQueen, Panama City City Manager, said. “This ensures that our employees are in a safe protected place and ready to deploy after a storm passes.”

These projects range from $30,000 to $2.5 million. Officials will begin working on the room designs now and will move forward after approval from the state.

