Advertisement

Panama City providing more safe rooms for employees

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City learned many lessons after Hurricane Michael. One of those is that some city buildings can not withstand category 5 hurricane-force winds.

Now, the city wants to strengthen its buildings to keep employees safe, while providing help to citizens during disasters.

City officials have gone forward with requesting Hazard Mitigation Grants to help with creating Emergency Operation Safe Rooms.

These rooms will be found in fire departments around Panama City and in the maintenance and public works facilities.

“This is important for us to be able to have the manpower in place to be able to support the needs of our citizens during their greatest time of need,” Mark McQueen, Panama City City Manager, said. “This ensures that our employees are in a safe protected place and ready to deploy after a storm passes.”

These projects range from $30,000 to $2.5 million. Officials will begin working on the room designs now and will move forward after approval from the state.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teenagers arrested in Lynn Haven
Alabama authorities say they have located the suspected vehicle involved in hit-and-run.
Vehicle located after hit and run in Jackson County
This photo of Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was provided by the Marianna Police Department. They...
Search for escaped Sunland resident continues, warrants issued

Latest News

A 14-0 record has Chipola at #2 in NJCAA poll
Greg Franklin talks about his team's 14-0 start
Weekly COVID cases have been steadily rising in the sunshine state over the past three weeks
Florida COVID cases tick up, but infection rates remain low
They will feature a week of performances in front of the Seaside Post Office.
Holiday events to enjoy in Seaside
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the 53-year-old man from Navarre was involved in a traffic...
Navarre man killed in Monday night crash