Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a low level cloud deck in place for half the panhandle east of Hyw77. We’ll see this cloud deck and even some fog develop for those who don’t have the clouds in place early on to the west of Hwy331.

Otherwise, temperatures are more so pleasantly cool outside in the 50s. You’ll want a light jacket out the door, but something you can shed heading into the afternoon as we’ll warm nicely once again.

Any fog will lift out by the end of the morning commute and clouds will decrease a bit by the afternoon for those who wake up with it. We should be able to mix in some sunshine into the afternoon today, especially for those who are waking up with the clouds east of Hwy77, to help warm temperatures into the low 70s for daytime highs. The clouds may hang tough for the Forgotten Coast, or Gulf and Franklin Counties.

High pressure sits to our north associated with some drier air aloft preventing any rain chance under the low level clouds in place this morning. The ridge of high pressure will slide off the Mid-Atlantic Coast as the week unfolds. The clockwise winds around this ridge will develop a more southeasterly flow over the Gulf leading to a warm up in our temperatures throughout the week.

Temperatures will start the week near about 70 degrees for an above average high today, and reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees by the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies under the ridge over the mid to late week will help in warming temperatures as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs approaching 70 degrees in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has us running rain free this week with skies turning mostly sunny by tomorrow afternoon and for much of the week ahead with a warming trend.

