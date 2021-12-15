Advertisement

Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats.

The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that water can get to the computer through liquid spilled onto the back seat, or from a leaky body seam.

That can cause the computer to shut down and reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash.

VW says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will install a cover to protect the computers and seal an underbody seam at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Feb. 24.

