Bay County Firefighters give Christmas tree safety tips

By WJHG Newsroom and Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters do more than just put out flames, they also want to stop fires before they start. That’s why Bay County Fire Rescue gave tips to keep your Christmas tree from catching fire.

“Our goal is to show everybody how to be safer during the holidays,” said Wayne Gilmore, Fire Chief.

Chief Gilmore said one way to stay safe is to make sure you water your Christmas tree.

“we want to make sure that you understand you got to hydrate your tree,” said Chief Gilmore.

To show how important it is, firefighters demonstrated the difference between igniting a dry tree and a wet one.

“There’s about 10 million dollars worth of damage every year because of Christmas tree fires and the last thing we wanna see is someone lose everything they have during the holidays,” said Chief Gilmore.

Chief Gilmore said about 160 Christmas trees in the U.S. go up in flames every year.

“Make sure pets aren’t drinking up your tree water,” said Gilmore. “Always keep your extinguishers checked, make sure you change your alarms, fire alarms in the house--if it makes a beeping noise, make sure you change the batteries, always come up with a pre-fire plan with your family.”

Firefighters said they are simple steps to make sure you stay safe during the holidays.

