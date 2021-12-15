Bay District School board members approve new substitute incentive plan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re almost halfway through the school year, but Bay District Schools is still experiencing some staffing shortages. That’s why you may have noticed “hiring subs today” signs around the area for quite some time.

“We do need substitutes. They’re an integral part in what we do and how we ensure student education continues on,” District Executive Director of Human Resources Shirley Byas said.

Byas said they’ve been feeling the effects of these substitute shortages.

“So our schools are struggling to find coverage for the classrooms to ensure that students’ instruction goes on seamlessly when a teacher is out,” said Byas.

Byas said on days like Tuesday, they filled only 70% of the teacher vacancies.

“we’re averaging somewhere between the high 60% to the mid 70%. It’s been rare, I think only one day this year where we filled at least 80% of the positions,” said Byas.

In the past, the district already had a substitute incentive plan in place.

“We were rewarding substitutes who worked at least 10 days in a month with a $100 bonus for each of those months,” said Byas.

But because the district is continuing to see substitute shortages, board members approved enhancing this incentive plan on Tuesday.

“By rewarding substitutes who work at least 14 days in a month with a $200 bonus,” said Byas.

But, Byas said taking on this role is about more than just the money.

“Obviously we want people who love children to be the ones to work with our children. that’s always been the goal,” said Byas.

A goal the district hopes benefits students and staff around the district.

Byas said these bonuses are expected to be funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant the district applied for.

Byas said this new incentive plan will go into effect January 7th when the district comes back from Christmas break and is planned to go through next school year. She adds that substitutes get to choose what days and what schools they want to work.

For more information on how to sign up to be a substitute in Bay District Schools, call or visit their office.

