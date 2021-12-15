Bay District School employees remember board meeting shooting on 11th anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Bay District School board members gathered Tuesday for their bi-weekly meeting, they recalled how on this day 11 years ago the lives in that boardroom were changed forever. That was the day Clay Duke pulled a gun during the board meeting. They have one district employee to thank for saving their lives.

School board members took turns speaking about how the meeting 11 years ago went downhill when Duke went to the front of the room, confronting members about his wife getting laid off. Duke then used red paint to write a “v” on a wall, before pulling a gun and firing multiple times at the board members. Board members said at the time, a deputy was not in the room.

District Police Chief Mike Jones recalls being told a man pulled out a gun and then Jones immediately ran into the board room. Jones pulled his gun and shot Duke in the leg when he entered the board room. The gunfire ended with Duke taking his own life.

Now, Jones said all the emotions of that day rush back when he enters this room.

“Our country is in a bad way. America is not the America that I grew up with. It’s changing today and I think that the most important thing that I can say to people is we got to love each other,” said Jones.

After 26 years with the district and 17 as district police chief, Jones is retiring. But not without district officials re-naming the safety and security operations center after him. Jones said this is an honor to receive on the 11 year anniversary of the school board shooting.

