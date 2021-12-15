Advertisement

Bay District School employees remember board meeting shooting on 11th anniversary

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Bay District School board members gathered Tuesday for their bi-weekly meeting, they recalled how on this day 11 years ago the lives in that boardroom were changed forever. That was the day Clay Duke pulled a gun during the board meeting. They have one district employee to thank for saving their lives.

School board members took turns speaking about how the meeting 11 years ago went downhill when Duke went to the front of the room, confronting members about his wife getting laid off. Duke then used red paint to write a “v” on a wall, before pulling a gun and firing multiple times at the board members. Board members said at the time, a deputy was not in the room.

District Police Chief Mike Jones recalls being told a man pulled out a gun and then Jones immediately ran into the board room. Jones pulled his gun and shot Duke in the leg when he entered the board room. The gunfire ended with Duke taking his own life.

Now, Jones said all the emotions of that day rush back when he enters this room.

“Our country is in a bad way. America is not the America that I grew up with. It’s changing today and I think that the most important thing that I can say to people is we got to love each other,” said Jones.

After 26 years with the district and 17 as district police chief, Jones is retiring. But not without district officials re-naming the safety and security operations center after him. Jones said this is an honor to receive on the 11 year anniversary of the school board shooting.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teenagers arrested in Lynn Haven
Alabama authorities say they have located the suspected vehicle involved in hit-and-run.
Vehicle located after hit and run in Jackson County
This photo of Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was provided by the Marianna Police Department. They...
Search for escaped Sunland resident continues, warrants issued

Latest News

Fire Safety Xmas Tree
Fire Safety Xmas Tree
BDS Shooting
BDS Shooting
Substitute Incentives
Substitute Incentives
North Bay Haven and Rutherford win on home courts
Buc's rally to beat South Walton, Rams win big over the Braves