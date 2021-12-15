Advertisement

BDS Superintendent speaks out on three teens arrested for Mowat incident

Three Bay County students are under arrest after being caught with guns outside Mowat Middle...
Three Bay County students are under arrest after being caught with guns outside Mowat Middle School Monday.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three Bay County students are under arrest after police say they were caught with guns outside Mowat Middle School Monday. Tuesday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt spoke out about the incident.

The three students are facing serious charges after we’re told they were caught with guns outside the middle school. Lynn Haven Police and the superintendent both said the situation could have been much worse and these students should never have had access to weapons.

Two Mowat students, ages 13 and 15, and another 15 year old from Rosenwald Middle School are accused of stealing guns out of unlocked vehicles and a local home. The students face various charges, including armed burglary, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm at school.

Now, Husfelt is calling on change from the community. He said this starts with parenting and community involvement to help keep the schools secure.

“We’re grateful, thankful, and thank you to the good Lord that no one was hurt at all, but it doesn’t mean that kids don’t have access to guns. I’m going to say this, we don’t issue guns at school. We don’t give them guns, they’re bringing them. It’s happening all over the country. Parents and community members need to take more responsibility for securing those weapons,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt said this incident could have been prevented if people would lock their cars and secure their property.

Lynn Haven Police Department addressed the case on their Lynn Haven Police Facebook.

