Chipola off to 14-0 start, coach praises team’s maturity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola women’s basketball team is easily one of the best teams in the country right now. The numbers certainly back that up!

Coach Greg Franklin and his team now into a bit of a holiday break. They’re off now until after Christmas. And the team entering that break with a winning feeling. 14 Games played, 14 games won for Chipola. The most recent a game Saturday over visiting Jones College. Coach Franklin says the mix of a strong core of returning players, and talented newcomers is blending quite well, and there’s a lot to like about his team so far starting with his players attention to detail.

“I think that we’ve got a mature team, mature basketball players.” coach Franklin told me during a zoom call this week. “They listen. They mature every day. And that’s a tough thing to do. You know the two things you’ve got to handle throughout the season is adversity and success. And they’ve had a lot of success and they still stay hungry, and try to get better every day. And that’s what’s impressed me the most.”

The coach went on to say he feels his team is very much worthy of that number two national ranking in the NJCAA poll, not just because they are undefeated, but because of who it is they’ve been beating so far this season.,

“We played four or five teams that are in the top 25. Three teams in the top 10 at the time. And I think that our kids have responded well. One thing I told my assistant, I said go out and schedule games. We wont cow-down to anybody. We want to play. When you don’t play anybody, seriously, it’s not worth anything. So we wanted to go play people and get ourselves ready for our conference, because our conference is the toughest in the country.”

Coach Franklin says he will work with his team into next week, and a few days before Christmas, let the players go home to be with their families. They’ll gather back together on campus in time for two final non-conference games on the 30th and 31st before heading into Pahandle Conference play January 4th.

