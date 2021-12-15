Advertisement

Crestview man dies after crash involving a motorcycle on I-10

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man has died after a vehicle hit the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County on Tuesday. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mile marker 66 at around 2:15 p.m.

FHP said the motorcycle was traveling east with a sedan behind him. Authorities said the sedan collided with the back of the motorcycle, throwing the driver of the motorcycle into the shoulder.

First responders and other motorists stopped to render aid, but the driver of the motorcycle passed away. FHP said the driver of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old man from Crestview, was wearing a helmet and the driver of the sedan was not injured. The crash is under further investigation.

