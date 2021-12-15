Flood assistance for Washington County Residents
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is working closely with the State of Florida to secure funding to assist those affected by recent flooding.
If you are a flooding victim and have not already submitted your information to County officials, you are encouraged to contact the County now by calling 850-638-6200 or Kshaw@washingtonfl.com.
