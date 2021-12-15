Advertisement

Flood assistance for Washington County Residents

Washington County Board of County Commissioners is working with the State of Florida to assist Washington County residents affected by recent flooding.(Washington County)
By Washington County Board of Commissioners
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is working closely with the State of Florida to secure funding to assist those affected by recent flooding.

If you are a flooding victim and have not already submitted your information to County officials, you are encouraged to contact the County now by calling 850-638-6200 or Kshaw@washingtonfl.com.

