Flood assistance for Washington County Residents

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is working closely with the State of Florida to secure funding to assist those affected by recent flooding.

If you are a flooding victim and have not already submitted your information to County officials, you are encouraged to contact the County now by calling 850-638-6200 or Kshaw@washingtonfl.com.

