Freedom Brass visiting Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A talented musical group has spent the past few days in Bay County.

Freedom Brass, the brass ensemble of the United States Air Force Band of the West, is stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The ensemble is comprised of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba, and percussion.

Locally, the ensemble has performed at and visited Tyndall Air Force Base, Sims Veterans Home, and NSA PC.

Freedom Brass members:

⋅ MSgt Eric Proper, Trumpet.

⋅ SSgt Justin Weisenborn, Trumpet.

⋅ A1C Andrew Payton, Tuba.

⋅ A1C Austin Pierce, Percussion.

⋅ A1C Tyler Neufer, French Horn.

⋅ A1C Evan Drumm, Trombone.

To hear from this Air Force ensemble, you can listen to Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.