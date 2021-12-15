Advertisement

Furry friends in Lynn Haven need a home this holiday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner and “Holly” with Lynn Haven Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Wednesday morning to talk about the animals they have who are still looking for their forever homes this holiday.

Turner told us all the animals in the shelter only want one thing for Christmas: a family to call their own.

To find out more information on the adoptable animals at the Lynn Haven Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

