Giving new life to fire helmets; strength to those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire helmet is a piece of equipment firefighters use every day. But the helmets can’t be used forever.

“These helmets, they have about a 10-year shelf life,” Shanen French, Founder of Lids For Kids, said. “At 10 years, regardless of if it’s new, used, or whatever, we have to figure out a way to repurpose it. In the past, we were just discarding them. We wanted to repurpose them, recycle them.”

Fire helmets are now recycled into the Lids For Kids program. The program gifts a personalized and autographed fire helmet, and a day as an honorary firefighter, to special individuals.

It began in 2014, and as of Wednesday, has now honored 50 kids who are living life with challenges.

The Lids For Kids 50th recipient is Michael Southerland.

“I am happy to be a firefighter,” Michael said. “I’ve wanted to be a firefighter forever.”

These kids are true heroes and face life’s obstacles every day with a smile.

“If you know him, it’s so easy to celebrate him,” Katie Southerland, Michael’s sister, said. “Ever since he was born it’s always been like that. He has a way of lighting up the room and making you smile when you’ve had a bad day.”

Firefighters and these kids may wear the helmets for different reasons.

“I think that’s the most special thing,” French said. “You see someone hooked up to IVs or hooked up to all of these things and then they light up for a helmet. We wear them for a lot of reasons, they wear them for their own special reasons. I think it’s pretty cool.”

They will always be used for protection and strength.

