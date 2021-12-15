Advertisement

Giving new life to fire helmets; strength to those in need

He received a personalized fire helmet and a day as an honorary firefighter.
He received a personalized fire helmet and a day as an honorary firefighter.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire helmet is a piece of equipment firefighters use every day. But the helmets can’t be used forever.

“These helmets, they have about a 10-year shelf life,” Shanen French, Founder of Lids For Kids, said. “At 10 years, regardless of if it’s new, used, or whatever, we have to figure out a way to repurpose it. In the past, we were just discarding them. We wanted to repurpose them, recycle them.”

Fire helmets are now recycled into the Lids For Kids program. The program gifts a personalized and autographed fire helmet, and a day as an honorary firefighter, to special individuals.

It began in 2014, and as of Wednesday, has now honored 50 kids who are living life with challenges.

The Lids For Kids 50th recipient is Michael Southerland.

“I am happy to be a firefighter,” Michael said. “I’ve wanted to be a firefighter forever.”

These kids are true heroes and face life’s obstacles every day with a smile.

“If you know him, it’s so easy to celebrate him,” Katie Southerland, Michael’s sister, said. “Ever since he was born it’s always been like that. He has a way of lighting up the room and making you smile when you’ve had a bad day.”

Firefighters and these kids may wear the helmets for different reasons.

“I think that’s the most special thing,” French said. “You see someone hooked up to IVs or hooked up to all of these things and then they light up for a helmet. We wear them for a lot of reasons, they wear them for their own special reasons. I think it’s pretty cool.”

They will always be used for protection and strength.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teenagers arrested in Lynn Haven
Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
House in Panama City Beach deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening.
PCB house fire deemed total loss; no injuries
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven mayor asks court to dismiss her case

Latest News

Deputies said Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman during...
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing Chipley woman
Florida Department of Education releases paychecks withheld from ACPS school board members over...
$878,000 returned to school districts now in compliance with state masking law
Washington County Board of County Commissioners is working with the State of Florida to assist...
Flood assistance for Washington County Residents
Cortney Turner and "Holly" from Lynn Haven Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about...
Furry friends in Lynn Haven need a home this holiday