Gulf Coast State expands nursing program with new technology

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College has expanded its nursing program to Port St. Joe with new technology for classrooms that provides a more hands on learning experience.

The Gulf/Franklin campus will have new renovations and are already accepting applications for students to start in January.

Since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, the demand for nurses has continued to rise.

Director of Communications and Marketing, Brittany Rock said the new program will have real life situations where students can practice just as they would at a hospital.

“We have a state of the art simulation lab, so our mannequins actually create an experience that’s as close to working with a real human being as possible, so for example if the patient is supposed to be in pain, the mannequin actually resembles a person that is in pain to give our students that real experience,” said Rock.

The new classrooms will be smaller, which will give students the advantage of a more interactive approach with their teachers.

Rock said students have been applying from all over the world and the process is easy on their website.

“Something we’re really excited about our programs is the fact that they are growing in diversity, so its not just local students that are choosing to come to our school and go to our programs, we have students from Jamaica, India, the Middle East, and just all over who are excited to be here,” said Rock.

If you would like to apply, head to https://gulfcoast.edu/admissions/.

