Advertisement

Gulf Coast State expands nursing program with new technology

Mannequin at Gulf Coast State College at Panama City location
Mannequin at Gulf Coast State College at Panama City location(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College has expanded its nursing program to Port St. Joe with new technology for classrooms that provides a more hands on learning experience.

The Gulf/Franklin campus will have new renovations and are already accepting applications for students to start in January.

Since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, the demand for nurses has continued to rise.

Director of Communications and Marketing, Brittany Rock said the new program will have real life situations where students can practice just as they would at a hospital.

“We have a state of the art simulation lab, so our mannequins actually create an experience that’s as close to working with a real human being as possible, so for example if the patient is supposed to be in pain, the mannequin actually resembles a person that is in pain to give our students that real experience,” said Rock.

The new classrooms will be smaller, which will give students the advantage of a more interactive approach with their teachers.

Rock said students have been applying from all over the world and the process is easy on their website.

“Something we’re really excited about our programs is the fact that they are growing in diversity, so its not just local students that are choosing to come to our school and go to our programs, we have students from Jamaica, India, the Middle East, and just all over who are excited to be here,” said Rock.

If you would like to apply, head to https://gulfcoast.edu/admissions/.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teenagers arrested in Lynn Haven
Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
House in Panama City Beach deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening.
PCB house fire deemed total loss; no injuries
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven mayor asks court to dismiss her case

Latest News

Air Force officials at Hurlburt Field said local residents may hear a series of vibrations...
Detonations expected at Hurlburt Field Thursday morning
The State of Florida has officially returned $878,000 it had withheld from eight local schools...
878,000 Returned to School Districts Now In Compliance With State Masking Law
The deadline for the local Stuff the Bus toy drive was set for today but they didn’t meet their...
Stuff The Bus Toy Drive
Stuff the Bus toy drive
Stuff the Bus still in need of donations