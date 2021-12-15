Advertisement

“Historic numbers” at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The desire to be at the beach is growing and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is proving that after reporting historic numbers at Tuesday’s Bay County Tourist Development Council meeting.

To continue this growth, the airport has several upcoming projects, including an Aviation Center of Excellence, designed to bring in about 400 jobs.

Officials are also proposing to add a sky bridge and two more lanes to TSA checkpoint areas, expand the bag room by adding additional carousels, and expand a terminal.

”Back in 2009, we were looking at 312,540 passengers for that year. This year, we’re expecting to have 1.6 million passengers passing through our airport,” said Will Cramer, a Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board member.

Cramer said this expected number of passengers is showing a five-fold increase over the last decade.

