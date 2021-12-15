Advertisement

Mother arrested after leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended license.(Oklahoma County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after leaving her four young children unsupervised at home while she went to drink at a bar.

According to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Pera Aguilar told officers she had been drinking alcohol at the bar where she worked and it was a normal occurrence.

Slurring her words when she spoke, Aguilar told police she “does this all the time” and had been in “trouble before for neglecting her children.”

Her oldest child, who is 9, said she was in charge of her three younger siblings -- 8 years old, 5 years old and 9 months old.

She fed the baby pizza because she didn’t know what else to give her, according to the police report.

Responding officers noticed there was no heat in the house when the outside temperature was about 35 degrees.

According to police, Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended license.

The children are now with another family member.

