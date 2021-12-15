Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from St. Petersburg, Florida has been arrested after a stabbing incident Wednesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested Jerrish Stephens, 41, within minutes of the alleged crime.

Just before one a.m., deputies said they were called to the Lucky’s Rotten Apple on Mountain Drive. Upon arrival, we’re told they found a 36-year-old Destin resident in the parking lot with a stab wound to the neck. Attempts were made to save the victim’s life; however, officials said they died on scene.

During this time, deputies said they spotted a man on Highway 98 near the Village Inn. We’re told he matched the description of the suspect they were looking for. Officials said he ran from them, but deputies arriving on scene were able to catch him.

Stephens was arrested on scene. Deputies said they allegedly found a knife in his possession. He’s now facing a murder charge.

Investigators said they believe the incident began with a fight between two females that led to the alleged encounter between Stephens and the victim.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.