Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin

A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in Destin early Wednesday morning.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from St. Petersburg, Florida has been arrested after a stabbing incident Wednesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested Jerrish Stephens, 41, within minutes of the alleged crime.

Just before one a.m., deputies said they were called to the Lucky’s Rotten Apple on Mountain Drive. Upon arrival, we’re told they found a 36-year-old Destin resident in the parking lot with a stab wound to the neck. Attempts were made to save the victim’s life; however, officials said they died on scene.

During this time, deputies said they spotted a man on Highway 98 near the Village Inn. We’re told he matched the description of the suspect they were looking for. Officials said he ran from them, but deputies arriving on scene were able to catch him.

Stephens was arrested on scene. Deputies said they allegedly found a knife in his possession. He’s now facing a murder charge.

Investigators said they believe the incident began with a fight between two females that led to the alleged encounter between Stephens and the victim.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teenagers arrested in Lynn Haven
Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
House in Panama City Beach deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening.
PCB house fire deemed total loss; no injuries
Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven mayor asks court to dismiss her case
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

Cortney Turner with Lynn Haven Animal Control joined NewChannel 7 in the studio to talk about...
Lynn Haven Animal Control Interview
The Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council held a meeting yesterday discussing workforce...
TDC discusses future workforce development
Spreading Christmas cheer across the Panhandle.
Freedom Brass visiting Bay County
The ensemble is spreading Christmas cheer across the Panhandle.
Freedom Brass in Bay County