NextStep at Endeavor Academy prepares to help adults with autism

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NextStep at Endeavor Academy has been in the works for some time. Now, the plans are finally coming to fruition and adults with autism are going to have a place to learn about employment and independent living in Marianna.

“(We’re) just looking for a chance for individuals to show that, ‘yes, I might have some trouble with eye contact but when I get on the job, I’m going to do the job just fine and I’m an extremely loyal employee,’” program director Tammy Dasher said.

We’re told there is a great need for a program like this one, but there aren’t many places filling that need. Dasher said this new program will be one of just two in the whole country, and they hope to eventually serve people from across America.

“(We) always want to make sure that all students have the opportunity to get this instruction because there’s such a need for this population, there’s just not a whole lot offered for students once they become adults and we’re adults a lot longer than we’re children,” Dasher said.

This program will last two years once the building renovation is finished, but the three-month pilot period focused on employment will begin in January. Dasher said she is now accepting donations.

“We’re going to have a demonstration kitchen at the academy where we’ll be teaching cooking, that’s part of a really big skill to live on your own,” Dasher said. “So right now we’re accepting donations for the appliances and the bakeware and all those things for the kitchens.”

To donate to the NextStep kitchens, follow one of these links: https://bit.ly/3oV1cYn, https://bit.ly/3GHBVH1, https://bit.ly/3DTbM67, https://bit.ly/3IPDPqZ. Items purchased from these Amazon wishlists will go straight to Dasher to be used at NextStep.

Dasher is also looking for opportunities for the students, so they can show what they can do.

“If you’re a business owner, please contact me if you would like to give someone a chance, I’ll be looking for job sites,” Dasher said.

Applications for the program beginning Jan. 24 are being accepted until Dec. 17. For more information, visit https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/autism-training/ or email Tammy Dasher at tdasher@nextstepatendeavor.org.

