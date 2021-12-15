Advertisement

One person killed in Calhoun County vehicle crash

Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to...
Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to intervene and stop a sexual assault that was taking place on Wednesday, June 16.(ap newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash in Calhoun County has left one dead and another with minor injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading East on State Road 20 just past State Road 73 when the driver started to cross over into the other lane hitting the front of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Troopers say the pickup truck overturned.

The 74-year-old driver was killed, and his 80-year-old passenger had minor injuries. There’s no word on any injuries to the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teenagers arrested in Lynn Haven
Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven mayor asks court to dismiss her case
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Alabama authorities say they have located the suspected vehicle involved in hit-and-run.
Vehicle located after hit and run in Jackson County

Latest News

Fire Safety Xmas Tree
Fire Safety Xmas Tree
BDS Shooting
BDS Shooting
Substitute Incentives
Substitute Incentives
North Bay Haven and Rutherford win on home courts
Buc's rally to beat South Walton, Rams win big over the Braves