One person killed in Calhoun County vehicle crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash in Calhoun County has left one dead and another with minor injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was heading East on State Road 20 just past State Road 73 when the driver started to cross over into the other lane hitting the front of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Troopers say the pickup truck overturned.

The 74-year-old driver was killed, and his 80-year-old passenger had minor injuries. There’s no word on any injuries to the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The crash is still being investigated.

