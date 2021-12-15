Advertisement

PCB house fire deemed total loss; no injuries

House in Panama City Beach deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening.
House in Panama City Beach deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire broke out Tuesday night on Hidden Pines Drive in Panama City Beach, but officials say everyone got out safely.

Panama City Beach Deputy Fire Chief Justin Busch told NewsChannel 7 the fire started from a candle on the couch. The fire was put out quickly, but the house is reportedly a total loss. He said one woman and two pets were inside the house, but first responders rescued them without injuries.

As of 7:45 p.m., first responders were working on the inside to salvage what they could.

