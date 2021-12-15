Advertisement

Stuff the Bus still in need of donations

By Rachel Banks
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The deadline for the popular local Stuff the Bus toy drive was set for Wednesday, but they’re still in need of donations.

Skip Bondur, the Coordinator for Stuff the Bus, says they’re close to their goal of 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of new shoes, and 10,000 pounds of food, but hadn’t quite reached those goals as of Wednesday afternoon.

The campaign has been going on since December 5th and Bondur plans to stay on top of the bus until the goal is met.

“It’s our 10th campaign, and we’ll collect hopefully over 20,000 toys this entire year, 10,000 during the drive these 10 days, and then pre-collection of 10,000 toys as well to help save Christmas for the kids in our community,” he said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop donations off anytime at the bus located at the Walmart on 23rd Street. You can also visit stuffthebus.org to make a donation online.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens have been arrested for a disturbance involving handguns outside of Mowat Middle...
Three teenagers arrested in Lynn Haven
Operation "Dirty Santa" resulted in the arrests of 33 people. The joint sting operation was...
Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ ends with 33 arrested on various sex-related crimes
House in Panama City Beach deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening.
PCB house fire deemed total loss; no injuries
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson is asking the court to dismiss her case due to alleged...
Former Lynn Haven mayor asks court to dismiss her case

Latest News

Air Force officials at Hurlburt Field said local residents may hear a series of vibrations...
Detonations expected at Hurlburt Field Thursday morning
The State of Florida has officially returned $878,000 it had withheld from eight local schools...
878,000 Returned to School Districts Now In Compliance With State Masking Law
The deadline for the local Stuff the Bus toy drive was set for today but they didn’t meet their...
Stuff The Bus Toy Drive
Mannequin at Gulf Coast State College at Panama City location
Gulf Coast State expands nursing program with new technology