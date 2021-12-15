Stuff the Bus still in need of donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The deadline for the popular local Stuff the Bus toy drive was set for Wednesday, but they’re still in need of donations.

Skip Bondur, the Coordinator for Stuff the Bus, says they’re close to their goal of 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of new shoes, and 10,000 pounds of food, but hadn’t quite reached those goals as of Wednesday afternoon.

The campaign has been going on since December 5th and Bondur plans to stay on top of the bus until the goal is met.

“It’s our 10th campaign, and we’ll collect hopefully over 20,000 toys this entire year, 10,000 during the drive these 10 days, and then pre-collection of 10,000 toys as well to help save Christmas for the kids in our community,” he said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop donations off anytime at the bus located at the Walmart on 23rd Street. You can also visit stuffthebus.org to make a donation online.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.