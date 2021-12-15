TDC discusses future workforce development

PANAMA CITY BEACh, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having your own business is the American dream, but for some locals, owning a business in the current climate has been a nightmare. It’s a topic that has the attention of local tourism leaders who know they need to find a way to create workforce that’s here to stay.

For local business owners like Juan Martinez, it’s been a struggle to keep employees for longer than a few months.

“It’s kind of hard to train somebody quickly and then they leave in about 4 or 5 months, then we have to train them again next year.”

It’s a vicious cycle and a constant frustration.

“Just as a business owner I’d rather have somebody work here for X amount of years so they get a better feel for the business and the way we do things”, says Martinez.

He’s not alone. As more visitors discover Panama City Beach, businesses are finding it hard to keep up with the demand, which is why the Tourist Development Council is looking for solutions.

“How do we create a pipeline where we’re getting young people into the tourism industry, where they can have careers locally without having to move outside of the area?”

Executive Director of the TDC, Dan Rowe, wants to come up with a way to create a workforce that’s here to stay.

He presented ideas like surveying local employers, addressing young workers needs and finding better ways to diversify the economy.

“Having opportunities for our young people to be able to get careers in Bay County, to be able to stay locally, helps grow our economy today and in the future”, Rowe says.

A future that employers like Martinez hope will make running a local business a lot easier.

“Year after year we want to have the same employees just so we can build a longevity with our employees and with the community around us.”

