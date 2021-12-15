Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clouds will increase briefly tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we move through the night tonight skies will become mostly cloudy. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s. The clouds will exit during the day with sunshine taking over. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. It will gradually get warmer and more humid through Friday. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. By the weekend rain chances will increase and last through at least Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

