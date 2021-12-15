Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we move through the night tonight skies will become mostly cloudy. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s. The clouds will exit during the day with sunshine taking over. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. It will gradually get warmer and more humid through Friday. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. By the weekend rain chances will increase and last through at least Monday.

