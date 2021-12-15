Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bit of cloud cover redeveloping this morning. There’s a less than 10% chance for a stray sprinkle under those clouds this morning. We’ll see the clouds decrease later today with more sunshine for our afternoons.

It’s another cool start with temperatures out the door in the mid to upper 50s. You’ll want the jacket for the early morning commute. But plenty of warmth comes our way for the afternoon under sunshine. Morning clouds dissipate through the lunch hour as temperatures warm into the upper 60s for lunch. Highs today top out in the mid 70s for most.

Our slow and gradual moistening trend will continue as high pressure settles in off the east coast of the US. Easterly to southeasterly flow will draw in dew points into the stick 60s this afternoon and over the next several days. You’ll notice the slight uptick in humidity this afternoon, but especially by tomorrow.

Despite increasing moisture our ridge of high pressure should help to suppress rain chances over the next several days. We’ll go with a 10% chance or less for a stray shower to develop under a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the work week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies in the morning turn mainly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us running warmer and more humid heading into the end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.