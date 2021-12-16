$12 million coming to rural communities affected by Hurricane Michael

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis went to Washington and Holmes counties to announce millions of dollars in Hurricane Michael relief on Thursday.

The funds reportedly span across nine rural counties, including Washington, Holmes, Gulf, Bay, and Jackson.

DeSantis also announced that more than $8.8 million has been given through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program. The program reportedly provides the 25% funding match communities need in order to receive FEMA relief.

DEO is awarding the following communities funding through this program:

Town of Alford ($102,615) – stabilize roadsides and ditches to mitigate future flooding.

Town of Altha ($56,747 ) – install a permanent generator to maintain water well power during outages.

Bay County ($1,003,626) – harden and improve backup power supply and surge protection at the Williams Bayou Pumping Station.

Bay County ($60,990) – acquire and demolish a flood-prone residential property to allow for the construction of a stormwater retention pond.

Bay County ($45,675) – provide backup power sources to the fuel pumps supporting the Bay County 9th Street Fuel Island facility.

Bay County ($675,000) – install diesel-powered bypasses at 36 lift stations to keep them operational during power outages and prevent sewage backup and overflow.

Bay County ($339,822) – harden fire stations by replacing several roll-up doors and windows with hurricane-grade roll-up doors and windows.

Bay County ($45,875) – install a permanent generator at the Majette Yard Fuel Island to maintain power during a disaster.

Gulf County ($1,070,775) – protect a critical transportation route from flooding by ensuring a safe evacuation route.

Jackson County ($233,550) – construct a stormwater retention area to collect and drain stormwater and repave Pooser Road to mitigate future flooding.

Jackson County ($1,000,345) – install permanent generators at 12 offsite medical facilities.

City of Blountstown ($29,967) – install permanent generators at their public works facilities.

City of Lynn Haven ($35,197) – improve the drainage system to reduce recurrent localized flooding of the Indiana Avenue area and prevent repetitive road closures and damages.

City of Lynn Haven ($117,290) – replace the roadside ditch in the Wyoming Avenue area to mitigate future flooding to properties and roads.

City of Lynn Haven ($64,226) – install larger culverts and upstream and downstream channels to improve drainage and mitigate future flooding.

City of Lynn Haven ($71,221) – replace roadside drainage and connect it to existing drainage channels to mitigate future flooding.

City of Lynn Haven ($428,119) – replace drainage and pipe systems to prevent repetitive property damage due to flooding.

City of Lynn Haven ($325,562) – increase the outfall pipe size along 11th Street to increase discharge capacity and reduce the risk of flooding.

City of Lynn Haven ($170,604) – increase resiliency of the city’s fire station by installing hurricane-resistant doors, windows, overhead doors, and louvers.

City of Marianna ($227,295) – install a permanent generator at the Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center to allow the facility to continue care for its senior citizens during power outages.

City of Midway ($33,170) – install multiple permanent generators to provide a source of backup power at several locations.

City of Panama City ($908,009) – construct a new safe room with a generator to protect first responders and allow for timely responses to emergencies following a disaster event.

City of Panama City ($225,610) – construct a safe room with a permanent generator to protect the City’s utility staff from future disasters.

City of Panama City ($167,248) – Replace windows and doors with impact-resistant glass and hurricane-resistant doors at three fire stations.

Town of Greensboro ($58,516) – install generators at three water wells and the fire station to maintain operation during power outages.

Town of Sneads ($47,713) – install generators at two wells to maintain the ability to provide potable water during power outages.

Town of Sneads ($125,841) – install permanent generators to keep the town’s lift stations operational in the event of a power outage.

City of Springfield ($62,500) – install a bypass pump at Lift Station 16 to maintain the flow of wastewater during a loss of power and prevent sewer overflows.

City of Springfield ($62,500) – install a bypass pump at Lift Station 19 to maintain the flow of wastewater during a loss of power and prevent sewer overflows.

City of Springfield ($62,500) – install a bypass pump at Lift Station 29 to maintain the flow of wastewater during a loss of power and prevent sewer overflows.

Washington County ($912,334) – acquire, demolish, and convert 19 residential properties in flood-prone areas to green space to mitigate recurrent flood losses.

In Holmes County, DeSantis announced the DEO will be awarding $3.2 million to the Capital Area Community Action Agency and the Tri-County Community Council through the Community Services Block Grant Disaster Relief Supplemental Funding. The funding will help the personal recovery of low-income people affected by Hurricane Michael.

