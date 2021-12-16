Advertisement

Bay County Chamber Military Affairs Committee gives gifts to veterans

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the past 10 years or so, the Bay County Chamber Military Affairs Committee has supported the residents of Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home to make their holidays a little brighter.

During the season of giving, the Military Affairs Committee takes gift suggestions from the nursing home staff and veterans themselves. The committee takes these suggestions to the nearly 1,000 members and asks them if they’d help buy the gifts the veterans asked for.

“These folks have given their lives to the service of our country and our freedom and a lot of them are here without family close by. They just need a little pick me up and warmth during the holiday season,” Chairman Andrew Rowell said. “We’re so happy to be a part of this at Sims Veterans Homes. Like I said earlier, we’ve been doing this for 10 years, our membership has been great. This community is such a giving community and we’re just excited to be a part of it and be able to help. It’s an honor to do that for folks who give so much for us.”

Gifts ranged from clothing and cologne, to snacks and personal care items, with the biggest requests being heated heavy blankets. Rowell said there are 78 veterans in the home and each one will receive a special gift.

The gifts will be given to the veterans of Christmas Eve.

