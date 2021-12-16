BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the country. But, we’re told this trend seems to be specifically in the high schools.

“Students are using their phones to take pictures during the day without permission of staff members and other students and then they’re creating what are called “slam sights” on Instagram and other social media platforms.” District Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.

Michalik said students capture these photos of other students who may be sleeping, distracted, or even doing their school work.

“They’ll tag the school name and say ‘snoozers,’ or ‘cheaters,’ or just other negative terms like that,” said Michalik.

Michalik said they won’t tolerate students using cell phones for bullying.

“Why would you want to spend time creating a site that is designed to poke fun at people, to make others laugh at them, and to make them feel bad about themselves? It makes no sense,” said Michalik.

Now, Michalik is asking for parents and families to help out.

“Know what’s on your student’s phone. If you open your student’s phone and there are 15 photos of students that you don’t recognize on the phone, I would ask your student, ‘What are these for? What did you take these photos for? What are you doing with them?’” said Michalik.

Questions officials hope will be answered, to help make a positive difference.

Michalik said while they do support students’ freedom of speech, they do not support the use of social media to harass and bully students or staff. She adds disciplinary action will be taken for those who take part in this trend.

NewsChannel 7 tried to interview any Bay District School teacher or principal on this trend, but we were told none were available.

