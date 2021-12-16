Advertisement

BDS warns against another TikTok trend involving school threats

There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more serious: calling in fake threats to schools.(CNN News Source)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There seems to be a new TikTok trend invading schools every day, but the latest one is more serious: calling in fake threats to schools.

Bay District Schools officials posted to Facebook Thursday warning parents against this viral challenge. They said they received a series of fake threats locally, and have heard about some nationwide. Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined these series of fake calls are a result of the new trend. They said no schools are under active threats, but investigators have already found local students allegedly involved.

BDS officials said anyone identified as making a threat to a school, whether it’s fake or real, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and face serious disciplinary consequences up to, and including, possible expulsion.

Officials are also urging parents to speak with their children about how serious this matter is, and the real-life ramifications of participating.

