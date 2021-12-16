Advertisement

Celebrate the holidays with Santa, his ELFigator, and the rest of the ZooWorld crew

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing brings Christmas cheer quite like seeing Santa and his ELFigator.

You can see that and more during the annual celebration of Cajun Christmas at ZooWorld!

Santa will be onsite December 18-24 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for free photos.

You can also check out the award-winning lion exhibit. Or, purchase last-minute Christmas gifts like a discounted membership pass.

To learn more about all of the Christmas goodness happening around ZooWorld, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
Deputies said Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman during...
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing Chipley woman
We're almost halfway through the school year, but Bay District Schools is still experiencing...
Bay District School board members approve new substitute incentive plan

Latest News

Mannequin at Gulf Coast State College at Panama City location
Gulf Coast State College expands nursing program with new technology
Cajun Christmas ZooWorld
Cajun Christmas ZooWorld
Marianna held a food distribution event.
Marianna Food Distribution
BDS is seeing a "disturbing" new trend.
BDS Social Media Trend