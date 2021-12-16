Crash in Jackson County leaves one dead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car wreck in Jackson County Thursday left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

The incident happened early in the morning on Interstate 10.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the vehicle was eastbound when it traveled off the road. Troopers said the vehicle then hit a concrete pole and spun out.

Troopers said the driver was thrown from the vehicle during the wreck and died.

