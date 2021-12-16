Advertisement

Detonations expected at Hurlburt Field Thursday morning

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Air Force officials at Hurlburt Field said local residents may hear a series of vibrations Thursday while the 823rd REDHORSE squadron conducts its monthly training.

We’re told roughly four detonations will take place starting around 8 a.m.

Base officials said the training will take place at the Hurlburt Field Range.

Officials said if humidity is high or there is heavy cloud coverage, the detonations may sound louder and closer than they would on clear days.

