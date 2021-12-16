Advertisement

Haiti police: All members of US-based missionary group released by kidnappers

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.(AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.

He gave no immediate details.

Seventeen members of the group from Christian Aid Ministries were captured two months ago. Five had been freed in earlier releases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge after an alleged stabbing incident in...
Murder suspect arrested within minutes of alleged stabbing in Destin
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
BDS facing another “disturbing” social media trend
Deputies said Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman during...
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing Chipley woman
We're almost halfway through the school year, but Bay District Schools is still experiencing...
Bay District School board members approve new substitute incentive plan

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden awarding Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
Police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Suit: Factory expressed ‘flagrant indifference’ to tornadoes
Mannequin at Gulf Coast State College at Panama City location
Gulf Coast State College expands nursing program with new technology