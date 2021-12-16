How to report suspected animal abuse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Humane Society of the United States, roughly one million animals are abused every year. How do you properly report animal abuse if you suspect it?

Bay Animal Control Division Manager Kathy Beatson said if you suspect an animal is being abused, you should first contact your local animal control and provide a statement of what you have witnessed.

Once animal control has been contacted and made aware of the situation, they can contact law enforcement if necessary, or handle it on their end depending on the situation.

Beatson said often times people want to remain anonymous when reporting animal abuse, but they need to be willing to report it properly in order for action to be taken.

“You have to be willing to put your name out there because most of the time you’re the one that saw it. We haven’t seen it so we need you to do a statement that tells us what you saw,” Beatson said.

If you suspect an animal is being abused, you can contact Bay County Animal Control at 850-767-3333.

